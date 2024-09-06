Detroit man accused of stealing mail from Fraser Post Office

Biden visiting Michigan, Georgia high school shooting suspect in court and more top stories

Biden visiting Michigan, Georgia high school shooting suspect in court and more top stories

Biden visiting Michigan, Georgia high school shooting suspect in court and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged after officers caught him stealing mail from the Fraser Post Office earlier this week, officials said.

Davin Lawrence, 28, was charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and 16 counts of mail theft, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He is a habitual fourth offender.

On Monday, officers allegedly found Lawrence in the act of opening a depository mailbox at the Fraser Post Office.

After Lawrence opened the mailbox, officers tried to arrest him, but he ran away. Officers later found him and took him into custody without incident.

Lawrence was arraigned and given a $10,000 bond. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11, and his preliminary exam is scheduled for Sept. 18.

"Mail theft is not just a simple property crime—it poses a serious risk to our community by opening the door to identity theft," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "When individuals steal mail, they often gain access to sensitive personal information that can be used to commit fraud and cause long-lasting harm to victims. This type of crime undermines public trust and violates the privacy of citizens. We are committed to prosecuting those who engage in such acts and protecting the security of our community."