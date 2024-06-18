Reckless driver charged after Detroit man killed in crash

Teen drowns at Michigan's Camp Dearborn, Wayne-Westland schools ask for $30M in aid and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged after another man, also of Detroit, was killed in a reckless driving crash last week, officials said.

Zaughn Dontell Coleman, 29, was charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death and operating while license suspended causing death in the car crash that killed 40-year-old Quintell Ray.

At about 10:30 on June 14, Coleman was allegedly driving recklessly at high speeds on westbound Seven Mile Road near Greenview in Detroit when he hit Ray's vehicle.

Ray was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Coleman was also taken to the hospital to be treated.

"The alleged facts in this case are among the worst fatal criminal car cases that I have seen in decades," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "We have made the decision to charge Murder in the Second Degree and other offenses in this case for a multitude of reasons. These facts show a complete disregard for human life. It is alleged that the defendant drove at excessive speeds through a residential neighborhood when he hit and killed Mr. Ray. We are thinking of his family at this sad time. More specific facts will be revealed in court."

Coleman was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.