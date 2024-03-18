Detroit man charged with murder in death of 9-month-old daughter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged with felony murder in connection with the 2023 death of his 9-month-old daughter.

Charles Evans, 24, is also charged with first-degree child abuse. He was arraigned on Sunday in 36th District Court and is remanded to jail.

Wayne County prosecutors allege Evans fatally assaulted his daughter, Kinsley Evans.

On June 26, 2023, police were called to a home in the 12200 block of Shaefer Highway. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Evans on March 16, 2024.

"Baby Kinsley lived a very short life of pain. The alleged facts are unbelievably tragic in this case. The injuries inflicted on this nine-month-old baby are too numerous to fathom," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 27, and a preliminary examination on April 3.