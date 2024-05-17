Detroit man charged after fatally punching 67-year-old Dearborn man in road rage incident, prosecutors say

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, 33, has been charged in the death of a Dearborn man, whom he allegedly punched and left in the roadway in a road rage incident last month, police said.

Desmond Burks, 33, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the incident that left Reda Saleh, 67, dead.

At 6:45 p.m. on April 17, Detroit officers responded to W. Chicago Street and Greenfield Road after receiving reports of an unconscious man in the intersection.

When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive with head trauma. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries on May 11.

Allegedly, Saleh bumped the rear of Burks' vehicle when approaching the intersection. The two men got out of their vehicles and got into an argument. Burks then allegedly punched Saleh, leaving him lying in the roadway before leaving the area.

Detroit police investigated the incident and arrested Burks on May 15.

Burks was given a $1 million cash bond. If released, he was ordered house arrest and must wear a GPS tether.

His probable cause conference is set for May 24, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for May 30.