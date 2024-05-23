Detroit man charged in shooting that killed one, injured 4 others

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged in connection with a quintuple shooting that killed one person and injured four others on Monday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Charles Deandre Carter, 47, is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned in 36th District Court and was remanded to jail.

Charles Deandre Carter Detroit Police Department

Carter is accused of killing 46-year-old Luzell Etheridge and injuring a 49-year-old Eastpointe woman, a 31-year-old Southfield man, a 56-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, both from Detroit.

The shooting happened on May 20 in the 17000 block of Ohio Street.

Prosecutors said Carter allegedly got into a verbal altercation with multiple people before firing shots. Officers who responded to the location found Etheridge lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the chest. The four other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Carter is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on May 29 and a preliminary examination on June 4.