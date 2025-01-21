Watch CBS News
Detroit man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, prosecutors say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting his girlfriend, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. 

Jazzie Jermale Love is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7:21 p.m. on Jan. 16 in a liquor store parking lot in the 10700 block of West Eight Mile Road. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 32-year-old Uniqua Sanders of Detroit, inside her vehicle in the store's parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Prosecutors allege that Love and Sanders got into an argument inside her vehicle. Love reportedly exited the vehicle and walked to the driver's side, where he shot Sanders in the head. 

Love was arraigned Sunday and remanded to jail. 

He is back in court on Jan. 28 for a probable cause conference and a preliminary examination on Feb. 4. 

