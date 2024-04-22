Detroit man, 59, charged in kidnapping, sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

2 Michigan kids killed after SUV crashes into birthday party at boat club and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl as she was walking home from school, police said.

Cedric Jackson, 59, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Police say at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, the 10-year-old girl and a friend were walking home from school when they were approached by the suspect, who they did not know.

Jackson allegedly lured the 10-year-old girl to his home in the 15700 block of Braille and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, she was allegedly released from Jackson's home, and she was taken to a local hospital where she was examined and released, police said.

Her mother reported her missing to Detroit Public Schools officials when she did not return home on Wednesday. A Detroit Public Schools officer arrested Jackson following an investigation by school district police, and then they notified the Detroit Police Department.

"Predators are very good at what they do - especially sexual predators," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The alleged actions of this defendant targeted a ten-year-old girl. It is difficult to understand that there are those who would sexual assault victims who are ten, and even younger. No matter how long we do this work, it gets us in the gut every time."