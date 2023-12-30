MSP: Detroit man arrested for drunk driving, gun found under seat

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 69-year-old man from Detroit was arrested for drunk driving and having a gun without a proper license, Michigan State Police said.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center said it received 911 calls about a reckless driver on I-75 in Oakland County.

A Michigan State Police officer saw a vehicle northbound on the I-75 freeway at Dixie Highway in Groveland Township.

The officer stopped the driver for improper lane use and the trooper said the man had many signs of intoxication.

The man was administered the standardized field sobriety tests, which determined the driver was impaired, leading to his arrest, police said.

The officer found a .40 cal Sig P320 handgun under the driver's seat when searching the vehicle, the investigation shows.

The man doesn't have a valid CPL and an inquiry of his criminal record showed he has a lot of felony convictions, according to police.

Additionally, a search warrant for a blood draw was given before police completed their OWI investigation.

The man is being held at the Oakland County Jail