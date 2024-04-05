Detroit man arrested after trying to steal Camaro from General Motors storage lot, state police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly tried to steal a Camaro from a Lansing-area storage lot.

At 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, troopers responded to the CN Railroad Auto Distribution Center at 7916 Davis Highway in Charlotte after its security team called 911 to report seeing multiple men cut the fence to get access to the property.

The center is where new General Motors vehicles are kept before they get transported via train to dealerships across the U.S.

State police said a suspect in a white Camaro was trying to drive out of the lot. When he saw a trooper arrive, he attempted to U-turn back into the lot but hit a large metal dumpster, totaling the Camaro.

After that, the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old Detroit man, tried to run away from the scene but was caught and arrested. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Once released, he will be lodged at the Eaton County Jail on the charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

In addition, other suspects tried to steal two other Camaros, but they ran away from the lot when they saw troopers arrive.

Michigan State Police are working to identify those suspects. This comes after troopers responded to a similar situation at the same center on Feb. 27, when eight Cadillacs were stolen from the lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.