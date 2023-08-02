Detroit man arraigned in connection with armed robbery of Warren dispensary

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been arraigned in connection with an armed robbery at a Warren dispensary.

Rodney Robinson, 62, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder (life felony), armed robbery (life felony), assault with intent to rob while armed (life felony), felon in possession of a firearm (five-year felony) and five counts of felony firearm (two-year mandatory felony).

On June 9, Robinson is accused of shooting through a glass door of the Sherwood Dispensary in Warren, striking a victim on the property, unlocking the door and then shooting at the victim again. It is alleged that Robinson and another man entered the dispensary and stole the safe before fleeing in Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a getaway driver.

"Thank you to the Warren Police Department who investigated this matter tirelessly which led to the apprehension of all of the accused involved. We will ensure that justice is brought forth to the dangerous wrongdoers who participated in this armed robbery, and assault," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Robinson's bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety only. He was ordered to have a mental health evaluation. If he is released on bond, Robinson must wear a GPS tether and cannot have contact with the victims or have any weapons.

A probable cause hearing is set for Aug. 8, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 15.