Detroit man accused of strangling girlfriend to death before stabbing, burning her

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged in connection to strangling his girlfriend to death and then stabbing her in the chest and burning part of her body.

Cortez Xavier Coleman, 42, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in the homicide of Stacy Smith, 48, also of Detroit.

On Friday, June 9, at about 11:23 p.m., Detroit police officers responded to a home in the 20340 block of Berg Road. When they arrived, they found Smith dead in her bedroom.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Coleman allegedly strangled the victim to death and then stabbed her in the chest with a knife and burned her right leg.

Coleman left the scene but was arrested on Monday, June 12.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 15.