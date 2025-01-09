Detroit man accused of shooting at police officer's home twice, hours apart

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

Arrest made in case of missing Warren woman, California wildfires continue and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man is accused of shooting at a police officer's Warren home twice in the span of just a few hours.

Prosecutors allege that on the evening of Jan. 5, Dashaun Lewis, 21, stood outside the home of a Highland Park reserved police officer and shot at the house five times, causing damage to the home and the officer's vehicle.

Lewis then reportedly returned to the home a few hours later on Jan. 6 and shot at two people who were standing outside the home as well as at the home itself.

Three people were in the home at the time of the second shooting, officials said. Lewis fled the scene, but Warren police used a drone to track him down a few blocks away.

"These allegations are extremely serious and deeply concerning. This brazen act of violence not only caused significant property damage but also put the safety of the entire community at risk. Such actions cannot be tolerated, and we will pursue justice to ensure the safety and security of all our residents," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

In the Jan. 5 shooting, Lewis was charged with one count of discharge of a firearm at a building, one count of receiving and concealing a firearm, one count of felony firearm, and one count of malicious destruction of personal property ($1,000-$20,000).

For the Jan. 6 shooting, Lewis was arraigned on three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge of a firearm at a building, one count of receiving and concealing a firearm, and one count of felony firearm. He was given a $600,000 bond, and if released, he must wear a GPS tether, have no contact with any of the victims or witnesses, and cannot have a firearm.