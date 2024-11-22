Downtown Detroit puts final touches on Christmas tree lighting ceremony

(CBS DETROIT) - Downtown Detroit will begin to be a lot brighter just in time for the Christmas season. The city will host its 21st annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday.

"A lot of what we're focused on is making sure is not only is it a great family event for all ages, but truly a safe event," said Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The countdown is on, and the final decorations are being staged. The city expects at least 50,000 people to travel downtown to witness the spectacle.

"Pack your patience because, as you see, streets are blocked off now, they'll be blocked off then, so you're going to park out a little way," Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington said.

Safety is a big priority and over 100 officers will be out and about. In past years, city leaders say minors have had habits of attending, and this year, they plan to crack down and even ticket parents who aren't supervising their kids.

"Minors that are 15 and under. They need supervision at 8 p.m.; if you are 16 or 17 years old, your supervision starts at 11 pm," Interim Police Chief Todd Bettison said.

This will mark Bettision's first time hosting a major event since becoming interim chief. He says he's ready, and although many officers will be downtown, other parts of the city won't be neglected.

"We ensure that the neighborhoods are covered and that its adequate officers are still in the neighborhood of the city so that those runs are being answered. I'm not neglecting anything we have it all covered," Bettison said.

Campus Martius and all surrounding areas will be packed. With an event of such size. CBS News Detroit learned that DPD, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police partnered to keep the area safe.

"Everyone in law enforcement agencies are short in manpower. It's important that we come together as one band," Washington said.

Authorities say it's a gun-free zone, and metal detectors will be out checking people. By the night's end, Downtown Detroit will be lit up with nearly 1 million Christmas lights.