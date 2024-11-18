Detroit Lions are Super Bowl favorites for the first time in franchise history, oddsmakers say

(CBS DETROIT) — After wrapping up their eighth straight win in Sunday's 52-6 blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl.

As of Monday afternoon, BetMGM's Super Bowl 59 odds have Detroit at +310 and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas Chiefs at +450.

The Lions (9-1) are off to their best start since 1934, when they opened their first campaign in Detroit at 10-0.

In Sunday's thrashing of the Jaguars, the Lions became the first team since 1970 and the fifth team all-time to score 50 or more points in consecutive home games in a single season, joining the 2014 Green Bay Packers, 1969 Minnesota Vikings, 1966 Dallas Cowboys and 1950 Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has also recorded a touchdown reception in eight consecutive games, which is tied for the third-most consecutive games with a touchdown catch in a season since 1970. St. Brown trails only Jerry Rice (12 straight in 1987) and A.J. Green (nine in 2012).

Here are BetMGM's Super Bowl odds for the top 12 teams heading into Week 12.

Detroit Lions +310 Kansas City Chiefs +450 Buffalo Bills +725 Baltimore Ravens +750 Philadelphia Eagles +950 Pittsburgh Steelers +1600 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Green Bay Packers +2500 San Francisco 49ers +2500 Houston Texans +2800 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Washington Commanders +4000

The Lions look to extend their winning streak to nine against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Kickoff is 1 p.m.