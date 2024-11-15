Detroit Lions team up with Stronger Warrior Foundation to remodel home for disabled veteran

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions are teaming up with the Stronger Warrior Foundation to remodel a home for a disabled veteran in Clinton Township.

Kingsley Ifezue, 39, was honored, alongside his wife and two daughters. The family received more than $200,000 worth of renovations, including a new roof and landscaping, as well as making their home ADA-compliant.

Ifezue says he doesn't deserve such kindness.

"I'm not used to this type of treatment," said Ifezue. "I'm used to giving it to other people and helping and sweating. I feel like I'm floating on cloud nine. It's a feeling I've never really had besides the feeling when your mom gives you something for your birthday or Christmas. I feel like it's Christmas almost."

Ifezue served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was stationed out of Southfield from 2005-2008, helping with payroll and behind-the-scenes activity.

Ifezue was paralyzed from the chest down following a diving accident in a St. Clair Shores sandbar in 2023.

He doesn't let this injury define who he is, though. Ifezue has a zest for life and a love for the Lions.

"I'm just happy they are still remembering us and helping us diehard Lions fans that always believed in them," said Ifezue. "This jacket is really old, so I just want to say thank you, Detroit Lions, for helping out."

The home remodel was made possible after Ifezue's insurance would not help with repairs due to the age of his home.

That's when the Stronger Warrior Foundation stepped in to help alongside the Lions and the Sam Bernstein Law Firm.

"For us to know that we mean so much to someone like Kingsley as he is meeting his challenges certainly inspires us as a community relations team, but it also inspires our football team," said Roxanne Caine, Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations.

Home renovations began on Oct. 22 and wrapped up Friday afternoon.

Friday's home unveiling comes ahead of the Lions' Salute to Service game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Ford Field.