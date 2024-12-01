Detroit Lions sign three-time pro bowl safety Jamal Adams to practice squad

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions continue to make roster moves in an effort to help an injury-riddled defense.

On Sunday, the team announced the practice squad signing of three-time pro bowl safety Jamal Adams.

Jamal Adams was drafted sixth overall by the New York Jets in the 2017 draft. He spent his first three seasons in New York before getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent four seasons.

This offseason, the veteran signed with the Tennessee Titans, but asked to be released in October.

Over the span of his eight seasons, Jamal Adams has amassed 340 tackles, 36 passes defended and four interceptions.

"It just gives us options," Head Coach Dan Campbell said regarding the signing.

The signing is the latest in a string of several roster moves, which includes the signings of linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive linemen Jonah Williams and Myles Adams. Alexander was signed off the Denver Broncos practice squad, Williams was signed off the Los Angeles Rams practice squad and Myles Adams was signed off the Seahawks practice squad.

The team placed linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and rookie defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo on injured reserve with season-ending injuries, and waived wide receiver Maurice Alexander.