Detroit Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley to one-year contract

The Detroit Lions have re-signed kicker Michael Badgley to a one-year contract.

Detroit made the move Thursday, bringing back the kicker who closed the regular season with the team and played in all three playoff games. Badgley also kicked for the Lions in 2022.

He made all four of his field-goal attempts in four games during the regular season and tied a playoff team record with a 54-yard field goal against the Los Angeles Rams, helping the Lions win their first playoff game in more than three decades.

Badgley has made 98 of 119 field goals with the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Chicago and the Lions since he made his NFL debut in 2018 with the Chargers.