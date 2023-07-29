Detroit Lions put on the pads for first time at training camp

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday saw the Detroit Lions strap in for training camp, with the team practicing in full pads for the first time.

That means the hits are harder, the pace is faster, and the stakes are higher, especially for someone like fullback Jason Cabinda.

"I'm in Year 6. It's a contract year for me," Cabinda said. "You know, it's the most competitive our team has been. There is competition like crazy across every position on our team right now."

The Penn State product has been in Detroit since 2019, so he knows the ins and outs of this team's dynamics.

For newer additions to the team, like defensive back Cam Sutton who signed with Detroit this offseason, he knows that if you're not where you need to be by the time the season starts, your time in the NFL will be short.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell checks on his players before a drill at an NFL football practice, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. Carlos Osorio / AP

"You just got to put the work in," Sutton said. "That's all that matters. It's just guys are just hungry. It's not about the seventh round or first round, or when you get drafted. It's about what you put out in the field."

Detroit will be back at it Saturday when fans will be able to attend camp for the first time this year.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and practice starts at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are required for entry. All training camp tickets for this year have been claimed.