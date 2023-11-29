Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions players to wear custom cleats for charity

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 29, 2023
(CBS DETROIT) - The annual "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign is here, and Detroit Lions players and those on other NFL teams will sport customized cleats for a good cause. 

In Week 13, participating Lions players will wear cleats designed by local and national artists to support charities and organizations that the player chooses. 

Many of the shoes will be donated to the NFL Auction to raise funds for the charities. 

The following is a gallery of cleats Detroit Lions players will be sporting during this campaign: 

Detroit Lions 2023 "My Cause, Cleats" campaign
Detroit Lions 2023 "My Cause, Cleats" campaign 29 photos

For more information about the organizations each Lions player is supporting, visit here. 

You can catch the players wearing these shoes when the Lions take on the Saints at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Additional information on the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign can be found on the NFL's website

First published on November 29, 2023 / 2:34 PM EST

