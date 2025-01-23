Watch CBS News
Former Lions RB Joique Bell brings food, football and elegance to downtown Detroit

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Former Detroit Lions running back Joique Bell has transitioned from the gridiron to the restaurant scene, opening Parlay, a sleek new sports bar in downtown Detroit.

Bell's new venture is about more than just food and football. For him, it's a way to give back to a city that has given him so much, and he credits the confidence he carried on the field as the driving force behind his new business.  

"The same confidence I played with when I played in the NFL or even in college, or high school, whatever, is the same type of attitude I have when I walk into any room," Bell said.

Bell opened Parlay in November 2024, envisioning it as a sophisticated gathering spot for fans to cheer on their favorite teams.

"I wanted something sophisticated, elegant that we could go to and watch the game with good food and a good food menu," Bell said. "Because we're in Detroit, we're in the Midwest. One thing we love is our sports, and we love good food."

Born and raised in Benton Harbor, Michigan, Bell's Midwest roots run deep. He moved to Detroit in 2006 to play football at Wayne State University, where he also worked security for Lions training camps. Even then, Bell had his sights set on the NFL.

"I asked a scout, 'Do you think a guy from Wayne State, a D2, can make it to the NFL?' And he looked me right in my eyes and said, 'If you have the talent, we'll find you,'" he said.

They did find him, but Bell's journey wasn't without its challenges. He went undrafted and faced setbacks early in his career. Yet, much like the city he represents, Bell kept pushing forward.

"Detroit made me," he said. "It gave me an opportunity to showcase my talent to the world. So, that's what makes me proud to be a Detroiter."

As for his Lions, Bell is optimistic about the team's future despite this season's bittersweet ending.

"The team is very resilient, and when you look at that word 'grit' [it's] exactly who we are, not just as a team, but as a city as well," he said.

Parlay is now open in downtown Detroit, offering a sophisticated space for food, drinks, and fandom.

