Detroit Lions fans paying the most for playoff tickets, data shows

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 12, 2024

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fans are paying the most for playoff tickets, according to data released by ticking technology company Logitix.

The data shows what fans are paying for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games on the secondary market.

Lions fans are leading the way by a large margin, while Kansas City Chiefs tickets bring the biggest value of $175 per ticket, Logitix said.

Logitix provided the average ticket prices for sold tickets, not including fees:

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions - $722

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - $429

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans - $345

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills - $283

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $238

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs - $175

Logitix said it manages millions of tickets for teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, plus NCAA events and live event properties.