Detroit Lions fans paying the most for playoff tickets, data shows
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fans are paying the most for playoff tickets, according to data released by ticking technology company Logitix.
The data shows what fans are paying for the upcoming NFL Wild Card games on the secondary market.
Lions fans are leading the way by a large margin, while Kansas City Chiefs tickets bring the biggest value of $175 per ticket, Logitix said.
Logitix provided the average ticket prices for sold tickets, not including fees:
- Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions - $722
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - $429
- Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans - $345
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills - $283
- Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $238
- Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs - $175
Logitix said it manages millions of tickets for teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, plus NCAA events and live event properties.
