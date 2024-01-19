Roar of Detroit Lions fans is being heard around the world

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions fever is spreading so fast that it's going international.

Now the roar of Lions fans is being heard around the world.

Just across the Detroit River, the City of Windsor raised a Lions flag.

Raising the Detroit Lions Flag at Windsor City Hall Can you hear us roar across the river, City of Detroit Government? The City of Windsor is seeing Honolulu blue at City Hall and standing behind our friends the Detroit Lions across the border. Go Lions! NFL #DetroitLions #OnePride #BorderCity #YQG Posted by City of Windsor - Municipal Government on Thursday, January 18, 2024

"I'm certain for the first time in history, a different city in a different country has raised the Detroit Lions flag and we're proud here in the City of Windsor to support our brothers and sisters in the city of Detroit. Let's go Detroit Lions," Renaldo Agostino with the City Council of Windsor said.

Some councilors said they're excited to see the Lions do this good in their lifetime.

The Lions are also growing a fan base overseas, among an English football club, also named the Lions.

Shaun Hutchinson from Millwall FC shared a video on social media.

He traded jerseys with the Lions' defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Locally, in Shelby Township, the Police Department showed the Lion's pride by wearing their gear to work.