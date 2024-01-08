Detroit Lions fans excited to enter playoff season; ticket prices see slight slump

(CBS DETROIT) - Who isn't loving these Lions wins? It's a good look for Detroit and all of Michigan! For fans, many say this season has been a good one, one that has been a long time in the making.

One fan explained what the Lions making it to the playoffs means for him, "I get to actually see a playoff game inside this building. It's the first one we are hosting ever in the history of Ford Field, and we are so excited!"

The excitement is building – as Ford Field will host a playoff game. It's the Lions' first time in the playoffs since 2016.

Ticketing experts tell CBS News Detroit that prices for the playoffs were initially running around $500 to $1,500, but now things have cooled to $450 to $1000.

"They've increased as the Lions have improved, and they've also increased as the Lions have successfully attempted to squash the supply in the marketplace," Joel Schwartz, Big Time Worldwide Concert and Sport Club.

The Lions are now 12-5. Each week this season, there's been no shortage of fandom. Diehard fans explained to CBS News Detroit the level of energy this season has been a long time in the making.

"We actually went down to the Kansas City game to see that and just seeing the attitude of the team and how much fun they were having out there…we knew this year was going to be different," one fan mentioned.

During the first quarter, Sam LaPorta captured all eyes. The rookie ended up suffering a knee injury, leaving the game.

Fans hope it won't keep him out of the postseason.

"We [my friends] looked at a picture of it. It didn't look too bad, but we'll see and find out. But you got to play the starters. You got to finish the season like how you started it, and that's going out all the way," Brandon, a loyal fan, told us.

Before going online and giving your credit card number over to purchase a playoff ticket, experts say to use a legit website or ticket broker, never send money before getting tickets, and always make sure you know what you are paying for.

"When you're online sometimes they want to put the prices in there and after you put your credit card, and email, and all your personal information in there, then on the bottom of the screen where you can't see it they give you the real price," Schwartz added.

Sunday marked the season finale for the NFL season. As the playoffs begin – fans believe the Lions will take it all the way.

"We're going to get that W baby! We going all the way this year! Doing it for Mr. Stefanski in the U-P! Let's go, Lions," Andy Green told us.