Detroit Lions fans have chance to win iconic motorcycle to benefit veterans

(CBS DETROIT) - Volunteers of America Michigan and the Call Sam Chopper Shop announced their fourth annual custom bike raffle, which is designed to raise funds for Metro Detroit veterans.

This year's one-of-a-kind Detroit Lions-themed motorcycle will be raffled off, made possible with permission from the Detroit Lions.

The raffle tickets are affordably priced at $20 for one, $40 for three or $100 for eight, with all proceeds benefiting VOAMI. Funds raised will provide vital resources for veterans, including new bedding, meals, transportation, clothing and case management services. This year's goal is to raise $60,000, ensuring that those who served our country receive the support they need.

Ticket sales will end online Friday, Oct. 25, and in person at the Lions game on Oct. 27 at 11:20 a.m., with the drawing taking place shortly after at 11:30 a.m. Three lucky winners will receive two tickets to the Detroit Lions game on Nov.17, where the grand prize drawing for the custom motorcycle will be held. The grand prize is a stunning 2005 Harley Davidson Road King, featuring a 95-inch motor, 6-speed transmission, and unique Detroit Lions customizations, including football-themed elements and LED lights.

Darren McCarty from the Detroit Red Wings, along with Bad Pig Customs in Hazel Park, partnered with Call Sam Chopper Shop to create this unique bike, showcasing local craftsmanship and creativity.

"Since I was never able to serve, VOAMI gives me the chance to support the ones who did serve our country. It's an honor to contribute in this way," McCarty said.

"It took us four to five months to complete the bike, and it's truly an honor to do a Lions bike for such a great cause," added David Foster from Bad Pig Customs

Mark Bernstein, a supporter of the initiative, emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, "Being a part of the community and supporting the ecosystem of creatives in Detroit and the metro area is crucial for us all."

Do not miss this chance to contribute to a worthy cause while having the chance to ride home on a custom Lions motorcycle.