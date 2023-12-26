Detroit Lions fans caught sneaking a peek at the game during Christmas Eve mass

Detroit Lions fans caught sneaking a peek at the game during Christmas Eve mass

Detroit Lions fans caught sneaking a peek at the game during Christmas Eve mass

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions fans are still riding high from Sunday night's big win, when the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings, 30-24. The Lions are now playing for their first division title in 30 years.

Fans didn't want to miss a second of the game. Even Christmas Eve mass couldn't get in the way of some fans.

Leslie Zazula captured the video of Lions fans sneaking a peek at the game during church, hiding their phones behind the pews.



In the caption of the TikTok video she shared, Zazula wrote, "4pm Christmas Mass + Lions Game. . . Happy birthday Jesus!!!! Don't worry Mass hasn't started yet."

She also wrote in her video that "Jesus loves the Lions."

All eyes will be back on the Lions for their next game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.