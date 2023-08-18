Detroit Lions fans among best NFL tailgaters, study shows

Detroit Lions fans excited for coming season following team's first preseason win

(CBS DETROIT) - With the NFL preseason in full swing, a new study shows Detroit Lions are among the best tailgaters in the NFL.

In a study by Crestline, Lions fans were ranked fourth among the most hardcore tailgaters, with a 78.30 "Tailgating Score." New Orleans Saints fans topped the list with a 93.41 Tailgating Score, followed by the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas Cowboys fans rounded out the top five.

The study found nearly nine in 10 fans had more fun tailgating than attending the game and that fans plan to tailgate for at least three games this season.

Cornhole/bags topped the list of the best tailgating games.

Crestline surveyed more than 1,000 fans about their tailgating habits.

Teams not included in Crestline's study due to a lack of fan response are: Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.

Tailgating isn't just for the pros

In college football, the University of Michigan checked in at No. 13 on a list of the best college tailgating fanbase with a 73.55 Tailgating Score.

LSU (87.91), Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama rounded out the top five.

Other Big Ten schools ranked among the top 13 include Penn State (No. 6), Ohio State (No. 8) and Wisconsin (No. 12).

What's next for the Lions

The Lions continue their preseason slate Saturday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. Detroit concludes the preseason at the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25. Fans can catch all the action from that game right here on CBS Detroit at 8 p.m.

Detroit kicks off its regular season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 8:20 p.m.