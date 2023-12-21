Detroit Lions season ticket prices throw fans into game of cheers and jeers

Detroit Lions season ticket prices throw fans into game of cheers and jeers

Detroit Lions season ticket prices throw fans into game of cheers and jeers

(CBS DETROIT) - It's become clear that more wins for the Detroit Lions means more money you would need to be a Lions season ticket holder.

This week, fans received a notice to renew their season tickets for 2024, and let's just say not all fans are happy with the price.

In fact, fans like Dustin Whitehead went to X (formerly Twitter) after receiving his renewal notice in the mail.

"Son of a b**** man. Six years as a Lions season ticket holder and they doubled seat price," Whitehead said.

Another fan replied to Whitehead saying he isn't surprised prices are going up, he just can't believe how much.

"We all knew prices were going to go up but maybe 10, 20, 25 percent but 75% increase? That's insane," the post read.

With prices expected to go up anywhere from 30% to upwards of 85%, as some fans have explained, others like lifelong Lions fan Jim Laport say the price admission is well worth it.

"That's big price to pay but I would. They haven't won a playoff game since I was age two," Laport says.

Taylor Hines says he recently traveled to Tampa to watch the Lions. He says as long as they keep on winning, he'll be willing to pay double.

"I'll pay 183% more next year," Hines told CBS Detroit.

As for his dad, Rob Hines, he has literally waited his whole life to watch the Lions win. In fact, the last time the Lions won anything was in 1957, the year he was born.

"It's up there but you know, hey 1957, we haven't a winning team. I was born in 1957. That's a heck of a long time," Rob Hines said.

The Lions have a chance to clinch the NFC North division for the first time this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.