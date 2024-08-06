Detroit Lions DB Emmanuel Moseley out indefinitely with injury

Michigan voters head to the polls, Harris and Vance visit Michigan and more top stories

Detroit Lions defensive back Emmanuel Moseley is out indefinitely after he was injured in a joint practice with the New York Giants.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Moseley could potentially return late in the season.

ESPN reported that Moseley tore a pectoral muscle.

Detroit did get better news regarding other players banged up in a physical practice in New Jersey with the Giants.

Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, the No. 24 overall pick, cleared concussion protocol after colliding with Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas on Monday. Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, a key addition in the offseason, is not expected to have a long-term shoulder injury after he was hurt in the first joint practice of the week.

The Giants will host Detroit on Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Lions were counting on the 28-year-old Moseley to be part of their revamped secondary, but he has a significant injury for a third straight year. He played in only one game for Detroit last season, making his debut with the team in Week 5 after recovering from a knee injury only to have a second straight season-ending knee injury.

"That's tough," Campbell said. "He's the one that has put so much work into coming back from two ACLs and it's frustrating.

"Look, you've got two decisions, you either rally one more time or you say, `You know what, enough's enough.' My gut's going to tell me that he's going to rally again, and nothing says that he may not be ready by the end of the year."

Moseley started in 33 of 45 games for San Francisco from 2018 to 2022 and had an interception in each of his last four seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Lions.