Detroit Lions celebrate 90th season with commemorative logo, jersey patch

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions will be commemorating their 90th season this fall with a special logo and jersey patch.

The logo will be present throughout Ford Field and on uniforms as a patch.

"It is truly amazing that we are celebrating 90 seasons of Lions football," said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp in a statement. "My family is proud to have been associated with the organization for 60 of those years and cherish the relationship the team has with the NFL, the city of Detroit, and our amazing Lions fans around the world. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our fans throughout the upcoming season."

The #Lions are proud to announce their plans to commemorate the 90th season in club history during the NFL League year throughout the 2023-2024 season. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 12, 2023

The commemorative logo pays tribute to the Lions logo from the 1960s, which was also used in the William Clay Ford memorial logo and 60th season logo.

The Lions say several artifacts from milestone moments in club history will be on display throughout Ford Field concourses during the 2023 season, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket of Barry Sanders and a 1957 NFL Championship ring.