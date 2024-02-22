Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit Lions add 3 to defensive coaching staff

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 22, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions announced the addition of three defensive coaches on Wednesday.

Deshea Townsend will be the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, Terrell Williams will be the defensive line coach and run game coordinator and Jim O'Neil will be the defensive assistant. 

Townsend joins the Detroit Lions after spending two seasons as the passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time coaching the Bears, Giants, Titans and Cardinals.

Before starting his coaching career, Townsend played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 13 seasons from 1998 to 2009 and then for the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. 

Williams joins the Lions after coaching the Titans for the past six seasons. Before the Titans, he coached the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

O'Neil was recently the defensive coordinator at Northwestern. This will be his 12th season coaching in the NFL. He has spent time coaching for the Raiders, 49ers, Browns, Bills and Jets. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 7:36 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.