Detroit Lions add 3 to defensive coaching staff

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions announced the addition of three defensive coaches on Wednesday.

Deshea Townsend will be the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator, Terrell Williams will be the defensive line coach and run game coordinator and Jim O'Neil will be the defensive assistant.

Townsend joins the Detroit Lions after spending two seasons as the passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time coaching the Bears, Giants, Titans and Cardinals.

Before starting his coaching career, Townsend played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 13 seasons from 1998 to 2009 and then for the Indianapolis Colts in 2010.

Williams joins the Lions after coaching the Titans for the past six seasons. Before the Titans, he coached the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

O'Neil was recently the defensive coordinator at Northwestern. This will be his 12th season coaching in the NFL. He has spent time coaching for the Raiders, 49ers, Browns, Bills and Jets.