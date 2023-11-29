Detroit King's Tyrone Spencer named new football coach East Kentwood High School

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 29, 2023

EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Martin Luther King football coach Tyrone Spencer has accepted a job at East Kentwood High School as its new head football coach.

Spencer made a statement on X, saying, "After thorough contemplation, I am thrilled to announce my decision to embrace the role of the next head football coach at East Kentwood High School."

Read the full statement below:

Spencer led the Crusaders to state championships in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022.

King went 7-6 during the 2023 season, losing to Mason in a Division 3 state semifinal.

Spencer takes over an East Kentwood team that went 3-6 this fall.