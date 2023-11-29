Detroit King's Tyrone Spencer named new football coach East Kentwood High School
EAST KENTWOOD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Martin Luther King football coach Tyrone Spencer has accepted a job at East Kentwood High School as its new head football coach.
Spencer made a statement on X, saying, "After thorough contemplation, I am thrilled to announce my decision to embrace the role of the next head football coach at East Kentwood High School."
Read the full statement below:
Spencer led the Crusaders to state championships in 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
King went 7-6 during the 2023 season, losing to Mason in a Division 3 state semifinal.
Spencer takes over an East Kentwood team that went 3-6 this fall.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.