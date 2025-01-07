WalletHub ranks Detroit job market as second worst in the U.S.

(CBS DETROIT) - If you are seeking employment or a new job, a new report claims Detroit has a more challenging job market than nearly every other major metro in the United States.

A recent report by WalletHub reflects – but goes beyond the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics – in calculating job market strength across the country. In WalletHub's "Best Cities for Jobs 2025" report, which looks at over 30 reports and indicators detailing conditions in about 180 cities, Detroit's rankings were pretty much at the bottom of the charts.

"Ultimately, your luck of finding work depends largely on location," WalletHub said when explaining its city-by-city comparisons.

The report's authors cited research such as the Manpower Employment Outlook Survey, Gallup's "State of the American Workplace" report, the share of workers whose incomes are below the poverty line, housing affordability and transportation costs.

While Detroit's "employment growth" ranked high on the WalletHub report, its median annual income, job opportunities and the employment rate itself were all low.

WalletHub's staff reviewed the 150 most populated cities in the country, expanding where the authors considered applicable to make sure at least two of the most populated cities of each state were included. Only statistics for the specified city itself were considered in the rankings, not those of neighboring communities.

Several cities in the Michigan-Ohio-Indiana region ranked on the lower end of the scale. The western Michigan metro area of Grand Rapids was the standout "better" market for job seekers in that region, hitting number 28 among the ranked cities. But then:

Cleveland, Ohio, was ranked 141,

Toledo, Ohio, was ranked 152,

Indianapolis, Ind., was ranked 164,

Fort Wayne, Ind., was ranked 167, and

Detroit was ranked 181.

The only city with a worse ranking on the list was Memphis, Tenn.

Looking at official government data, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics gives the following unemployment statistics for November: