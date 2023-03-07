Detroit immersive experience takes you inside world of Walt Disney

(CBS DETROIT) - Disney fans, you're going to love this. You can now enjoy Disney animated films in a whole new way here in Metro Detroit.

It's all part of the new Disney Animation Immersive Experience. Some might say you'll actually feel like part of the movie.

It's a magical event Rita Russo, Director of National Promotions with Lighthouse Immersive, says you must see to believe.

"It invokes your talents, your dreams," Russo said.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Russo says it's a dream that took more than a year to bring to life.

"When I ask people before they come in, especially children, so what are you about to see? And they'll just be like Mickey or Frozen and it's like, you have no idea how much fun this exhibit is going to be," Russo stated.

First up at the Disney immersive exhibit is how classic animated characters are created sketch by sketch.

"Cinderella…when you think about her ball gown, instantly people think it's blue, right? But it isn't. It was intended to be silver. But because of each layered process that goes through it and everything behind, you can see it becoming bluer and bluer," said Russo.

Folks put pencil to paper, then get to see their favorite Disney characters transform from a drawing to the final project. A glimpse into the world of Walt Disney himself.

The best part, Russo says, is a 360-degree room showcasing more than 60 films, floors that follow your every step, to bubbles you can actually touch.

"I mean, it's so unexpected," Russo stated.

It's the ultimate Disney experience here at home.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"What you're going to see in this room is just…it's indescribable," said Russo.

This exhibit opened in Detroit two weeks ago but was introduced in the states in January.

Lighthouse Immersive, the company who created this, has already sold well over 200,000 tickets across the country.

The event is happening in Detroit until May 14 at the Lighthouse Art Space building downtown which is located at 311 E. Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48226.

Organizers say they'll be incorporating new music and movies into the show during that time.