Suspect sprays 72-year-old neighbor in face with possible mace during Detroit home invasion
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man during a home invasion last month.
The incident happened at 8:10 a.m. at a residence near McClellan Street and E. Vernor Highway on Aug. 17.
The suspect allegedly broke into a residence and stole tools. When he was exiting the home, a 72-year-old neighbor confronted him.
Police say the suspect then sprayed the neighbor in the face with a substance that was possibly mace before leaving the area in a silver four-door Ram truck.
No one was in the home at the time of the home invasion.
The suspect is described as a man with a slim build who was wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow letter "P" on it, a blue surgical mask, a black sweater with a red undershirt, dark pants and dark shoes at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.TV.