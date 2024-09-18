Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect sprays 72-year-old neighbor in face with possible mace during Detroit home invasion

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Teen allegedly brings gun to Michigan school, Eastern Market cancels next tailgate and more stories
Teen allegedly brings gun to Michigan school, Eastern Market cancels next tailgate and more stories 03:58

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man during a home invasion last month. 

The incident happened at 8:10 a.m. at a residence near McClellan Street and E. Vernor Highway on Aug. 17. 

home-invasion-detroit-suspect-mcclellan.png
Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a substance in a neighbor's face during a home invasion on Aug. 17.  Detroit Police Department

The suspect allegedly broke into a residence and stole tools. When he was exiting the home, a 72-year-old neighbor confronted him. 

Police say the suspect then sprayed the neighbor in the face with a substance that was possibly mace before leaving the area in a silver four-door Ram truck. 

No one was in the home at the time of the home invasion. 

thumbnail-hi-agg-assault-suspect-vehicle.jpg
Photo of the suspect vehicle connected to the alleged assault and home invasion that happened at a home on McClellan Street on Aug. 17. Detroit Police Department

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build who was wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow letter "P" on it, a blue surgical mask, a black sweater with a red undershirt, dark pants and dark shoes at the time of the crime. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.TV

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.