Suspect sprays 72-year-old neighbor in face with possible mace during Detroit home invasion

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to allegedly assaulting a 72-year-old man during a home invasion last month.

The incident happened at 8:10 a.m. at a residence near McClellan Street and E. Vernor Highway on Aug. 17.

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sprayed a substance in a neighbor's face during a home invasion on Aug. 17. Detroit Police Department

The suspect allegedly broke into a residence and stole tools. When he was exiting the home, a 72-year-old neighbor confronted him.

Police say the suspect then sprayed the neighbor in the face with a substance that was possibly mace before leaving the area in a silver four-door Ram truck.

No one was in the home at the time of the home invasion.

Photo of the suspect vehicle connected to the alleged assault and home invasion that happened at a home on McClellan Street on Aug. 17. Detroit Police Department

The suspect is described as a man with a slim build who was wearing a black baseball cap with a yellow letter "P" on it, a blue surgical mask, a black sweater with a red undershirt, dark pants and dark shoes at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.TV.