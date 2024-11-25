Detroit's Full Plates Full Hearts event prepares 800 meals to neighbors in need

Detroit restaurants and volunteers dish out Thanksgiving meals to neighbors in need

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Folks in the Detroit community soaked up some holiday cheer on Monday ahead of Thanksgiving.

It's part of the annual Full Plates Full Hearts event hosted by leaders in Detroit's hospitality industry. This is the seventh year the event has taken place.

"It started as a welcome to the neighborhood event for Detroit Shipping Company in collaboration with Michigan Restaurant Association and Detroit Restaurant & Lodging Association and then it turned into something much larger than we could imagine," said Chef Petro Drakopoulos.

Chef Petro is one of the owners of Detroit Shipping Company and says it takes dozens of participating restaurants and the nearly 50 volunteers, including culinary students at Detroit Public Schools Community District, to make this event possible.

"We're really blessed. I mean every year we get more and more amazing volunteers," said Drakopoulos.

"It's a wonderful experience and moment," said student volunteer Andrea Taylor.

At least 800 plates were prepared, packed up and delivered to a variety of nonprofits for folks in need of a warm meal.

"For me, specifically, and a lot of other chefs and business owners, this is the opportunity we can give back for all the blessings that we get throughout the year," Drakopoulos stated.

Hand served meals filling the hearts of those who need it most.

Drakopoulos said his team plans to branch out and host this event in even more cities across Michigan next year.

In addition, the DRLA, MRLA and Michigan Hospitality Foundation will also be launching the Chef Max Memorial Scholarship, which will be awarded to a Detroit Public Schools Community District student each spring in honor of Chef Max Hardy's role in creating the Full Plates Full Hearts event.

Hardy died in February 2023.