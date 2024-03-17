Detroit Fire Department, mentor group teach Detroit youth CPR basics

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Fire Department trained the next generation of first responders this weekend.

Career development opportunities met the DFD as a Detroit-based mentoring group called Boys 2 Men Youth Mentoring brought a taste of being a member at DFD to young men in Detroit.

Hands-on CPR training was at the forefront of discussion Saturday afternoon.

Participants listened to DFD Chief of Training Alfie Green discuss the situations that may require CPR training. He also went over much of the gear firefighters use when put in a position to save a life or in cases of battling a fire.

"Just knowing what to do. Just calling 911 and getting those hands on there. I think the exposure, the more you know, the better you can do. So we want people to be comfortable with doing it, and so the more you practice things, the better you'll get at it, and you'll be less apt not to do it," says Green.

Many of the attendees were teenagers or younger, and Green says there are no age limitations when it comes to teaching others the basics of CPR.

The afternoon included lunch and other activities like training with household fire extinguishers and introducing participants to fire gear that firemen and women wear.