Detroit Festival of Books returns for 6th year in Eastern Market

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Festival of Books is the largest book festival in Michigan, and it is returning in July for the sixth year in Eastern Market.

Ryan Place, founder and chairman of Bookfest, and Lonni Thomas, director of markets at Eastern Market Partnership, sat down with CBS News Detroit on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming event that is scheduled for Sunday, July 16.

The event will include various books as well as authors selling their books.

For more information on the event, visit detroitbookfest.com.

