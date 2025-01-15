Watch CBS News
Detroit police seeking woman who assaulted dollar store clerk with box cutter

By Paula Wethington

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public in their investigation of an assault using a box cutter on a dollar store clerk. 

Detroit dollar store assault suspect Detroit Police Department

The incident happened about 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 14300 block of Harper Avenue, which is north of I-94. At that time, a woman, who so far is known only as "Cheryl," took items from the retailer without paying. When she attempted to leave, a female clerk approached her and told her to put the items back. 

Instead, the suspect pulled out a box cutter and assaulted the clerk. 

The suspect ran off. The victim was treated at the scene for her injury. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

