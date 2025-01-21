Detroit Dog Aide working to keep dogs off streets amid cold temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) — The cold temperatures outside prove especially challenging for pets that spend much of their time outdoors.

Members of Detroit Dog Aide, an organization that provides medical care and pet supplies, say they find pets exposed to the elements in dangerous conditions every year.

"Any animal is not able to stay warm enough when the temperatures drop," said Angela Mikula the director of outreach for Detroit Dog Aide. "There's not a dog house or straw or heating pad or option that is going to keep them safe. It is just that serious ... Our mission is to help people keep their pets."

Mikula says that winter isn't the only time Dog Aide receives calls from the community to help local pets.

"It is a problem in Detroit every year," she said. "It's a problem in the summer when it's extremely hot. It's a problem in the winter when it's extremely cold."

Mikula says her work centers around getting people to bring their dogs inside. She finds that most often, people assume dogs want to stay outside, but in subzero temperatures, that's dangerous.

"Breaking that barrier and understanding that dogs want to be part of the family, that they're not meant to live outside," she said.

Dog Aide doesn't remove dogs from owners without their consent, and owners can certainly refuse their organizations' offers of support. Those instances can be tough.

"What gives us the greatest reward is when we can help these owners see their animal not as just a thing on a chain outside, but as part of the family," Mikula said.

Mikula says temperatures are so cold that no dog should be outside longer than it takes for them to use the bathroom. If you see a dog that has been outside too long, it's important not to wait. Call your local police or animal control department.