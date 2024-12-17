Rapper Detroit Diamond speaks on representing the Motor City on Netflix series "Rhythm + Flow"

(CBS DETROIT) — A new name is breaking into the rap industry, and she's from the Motor City.

Detroit Diamond put her skills on display as a finalist in the Netflix series "Rhythm + Flow," and her career is starting to take off.

The Detroit native is now busier than ever, but she still had time to meet CBS News Detroit at her alma mater, Cody High School, to reflect on the moment she went from living in her car to living out her dreams.

Her car was her home for four months while living in Los Angeles.

"I'm in the car and I get an email that's like, 'If you're getting this message, it means it's time.' and that was the show coming back. The crazy thing is the in-person audition was across the street from the parking structure I was living in," Detroit Diamond said.

Diamond worked through all sorts of pressure on her way to the finals, representing Detroit on every stage whether filming took place in Atlanta or the D.

"I already felt pressure because we were in Detroit. But Eminem actually came up to me before we started the battle and said, 'You're the only one here from Detroit. Don't let me down,'" she said.

Her one shot did not go to waste, and she inherited the dream of proving herself on the rap stage from her brother, whose chance was cut short ten years ago.

"Without my brother, it wouldn't be a Detroit Diamond. His rap name was D-Beezy, and he was an artist. That boy loved music. This is the way we keep his name alive and his legacy alive," Diamond said.

Since the show's release, she most recently opened for another one of her Detroit rap idols, Kash Doll.

"It was all about what you did with that opportunity. If you didn't have anything ready to go after that, it was like, yeah, you're going to have a moment for now, but are you going to keep following it up and get bookings, and keep putting out great music and content? So, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I'm ready," she said.

During her interview with CBS News Detroit, Diamond broke down in tears and said she lost one of her biggest supporters Monday night when her grandfather suddenly died. She said her music isn't only a testament to her skill and passion as an artist, but also her dedication to this city and all those who've inspired her along the way, including D-Beezy and now her grandfather.