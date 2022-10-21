Detroit demolishes building damaged in summer explosion

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) -- A building that exploded over the summer in Detroit's west side is no more.

Crews demolished the structure on Schoolcraft and Mansfield Streets that police say housed an illegal marijuana operation.

The sounds of heavy machinery Friday brought smiles to many people who live and work nearby.

"It was amazing that it got such a quick response," Eugene Owens, a neighbor, said. "Because normally, it takes years to get a building demolished."

In August, the former barbershop exploded after police said someone was allegedly making THC oil inside the vacant structure.

The explosion hurt five people.

"You had people running out of the building with half their clothes on fire, and I know it was one lady that didn't have any clothes on, and somebody in the neighborhood had to give her a blanket to cover herself up," Owens said.

The daycare across the street, 'A Brighter Beginnings Learning Center,' sought its removal.

"It was a real eyesore for my parents, and they were kind of leery with bringing the children; it was causing a lot of confusion," Lorinda Davis told CBS Detroit.

The complaints and condition of the building made it a priority for the city.

"So any emergency triggers the escalation," LaJuan Counts. Director of the Detroit Demolition Department said. "Emergencies have to be dealt with as quickly as possible because they're considered a public health and safety risk. This property was actually intruding onto the public right of way."

Given the suspected drug activity, the hazardous material inside the structure was removed before demolition crews moved in.

"They didn't hesitate, and they got right on it," Davis said.

Once crews clear out the debris, they'll return to fill the void to turn it into an empty lot.