Detroit's Core City neighborhood welcomes Bridge Housing Campus to combat chronic homelessness

(CBS DETROIT) – The Pope Francis Center is opening a new resource in the Core City neighborhood to combat chronic homelessness.

This Bridge Housing Campus at 2915 West Hancock St. will help address underlying issues such as substance abuse and mental health before moving individuals into permanent housing.

"I think that most folks will spend 90 to 120 days. I think there'll be an average of what people will need to kind of experience some healing and stabilizing time, and then we'll move them from here into permanent or permanent supportive housing," Fr. Tim McCabe, SJ, president and CEO of the Pope Francis Center, said.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

Besides the 40 studio apartments that will house chronically homeless people — those who have been on the streets for a year or longer — there's a commercial kitchen that will host job training classes. There's also an area for medical check-ups, a dental clinic, and even a barbershop.

"We are making sure that we are not only providing affordable housing for residents but folks that may not be there just yet, making sure that we're meeting them where they're at," said Gabriela Santiago-Romero, a Detroit Councilmember representing District Six.

The facility also has a courtyard with heated sidewalks and some shade to accommodate those not yet ready to move indoors.

"We're far enough away from downtown that for folks that have triggers there, we can remove them from that space, but we're also close enough where we can shuttle people back and forth," McCabe said.

He adds that unlike other areas, where resistance to an idea like this is expected, the Core City neighborhood has welcomed the project.

"It's been needed here in this community for years, maybe about ten years or so," said Lillie Skinner, Community Outreach Director at Core City Neighborhoods.

The first group of residents is expected to move in by the end of June, though this timeline may adjust depending on the selection process.

"If we want to really address crime and poverty, we've got to be able to welcome the folks that are already here in our neighborhoods and provide them the space to heal from, from the presenting issues that are causing the homelessness and, and provide them an opportunity to become self-sufficient to live independently, to work," McCabe said.