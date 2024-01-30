Detroit concert venue Harpos looking for investors to make repairs

(CBS DETROIT) - Bands that many of us know and love, like Slayer, Megadeth, and more, have all performed at Harpo's in Detroit.

To keep its rich music history alive, the iconic venue is seeking investments for a multitude of repairs venue owner Ruzvelt Stevanovski says are needed.

"A lot of people met here and got married from this place," Stevanovski said. "Everybody's got a story to tell."

He's been the owner of Harpos Concert Venue since 2017, but the history of this Detroit landmark dates back to the 1930s.

As seen in the video above, photos near the entrance at will-call show what the venue looked like nearly a century ago when it was a movie theater. Since those days, it has seen many bands, performances and Detroiters have come through.

With that amount of traffic, metalheads, and more, maintenance needs start to add up.

"Basically, I'm looking for some capital to invest in Harpos," Stevanovski said.

Of those fixes, things like the marquee, adding fencing to the parking lot, re-doing the floors, and a list of several other things he hopes to get done.

"I don't want this building to become another parking lot," Stevanovski said.

He says he hopes to take on a mentor role for a new generation of venue owners, metalheads and people willing to learn more about another historic Detroit music venue.

"All I want to do is, because I'm getting old, someone to continue the legacy and still help whoever is here. Help them out and succeed. Be a mentor to them, if they're younger. Because I've got a lot of history in Detroit," Stevanovski said.