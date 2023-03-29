Detroit community leaders transforming alleys into art spaces

(CBS DETROIT) - In the past, alleys in Detroit were neighborhood eyesores. Now community block clubs are transforming them into gathering spaces.

For 10 years, Victoria Thomas has been working to create a safe place for kids to play.

She had a dream to create a bike trail in a neighborhood alley, called "The Yellow Brick Road."

"We decided that while they was riding their bikes in the alley, that they all learn about African-American history, because knowledge is a terrible thing to waste," Thomas said.

Detroit Director of Arts and Culture, Rochelle Riley, is leading the charge to bring more beauty to the block through the Arts Alley initiative.

"We chose alleys where the residents were already working," Riley said. "They were already creating spaces. They were already looking towards their alleys for something like this and we hope to do more."

The Arts Alley program will use $5.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to design green spaces, art installations and community activities in alleyways throughout the city.

In 2020, the Detroit Department of Neighborhoods launched an alley cleanup program to clear pathways of brush and debris.

Two thousand alleys have been cleared since its inception, now making room for new possibilities.

"I am so thrilled that the mayor, Mayor Mike Duggan, who truly believes in this blight to beauty campaign," Riley said. "Detroit is more beautiful now than it's ever been."