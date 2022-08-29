Detroit city leaders partner with Big Sean for Occupy the Corner Finale event

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, rapper Big Sean, and the Boys and Girls Club partnered up for Sheffield's Occupy the Corner Detroit Finale.

Sheffield said the event is aimed at putting resources in the community and bringing hope to those struggling with poverty and violence.

People in communities around Detroit look forward to this event every year. Not only does it provide much-needed supplies for the kids going back to school, but there are also a lot of fun things to do, such as food and it brings people together.

In addition to festivities for kids, there was free food, haircuts, backpacks and more.

"That's what this is all about. It's about connecting people with resources and opportunities so that they can improve their quality of life," Sheffield said. "People sometimes are just disconnected from city government. We're never downtown. We're always in the community."