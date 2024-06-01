Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Orange County SC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC continues its road trip this Saturday with a cross-country trip to California to face off against Orange County SC. Kickoff from Championship Soccer Stadium is set for 10 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 5-1 loss to Louisville City FC on Wednesday. After a brilliant strike from Matt Sheldon in the 34th minute to put Detroit up 1-0, Detroit conceded late in the first half to go into the halftime level at 1-1. But an avalanche of goals from Louisville in the second half sees them put four goals past DCFC and walk away with a 5-1 victory.

This was Detroit City FC's first loss when scoring the opening goal of the match since falling to Louisville City FC on the road, 2-1, in October 2022 after Antoine Hoppenot scored the first goal of the match. Le Rouge had gone 18 games unbeaten when scoring first.

Following the loss, DCFC remains in 5th place in the Eastern Conference with 17 points and a record of 5-2-2, following their perfect 5-0-0 start to the season. Detroit still has two games in hand on the fourth-place Tampa Bay Rowdies and four games in hand on the top-of-the-table Charleston Battery.

Orange County SC comes into this game on a poor run of form, having lost four out of their last five matches. In those four matches, the losses have all been to teams Detroit has already faced this season: twice to Loudoun United, including this past weekend, once to Louisville City, and once to Oakland Roots.

Despite the poor run, Orange County still sits in 5th place in the Western Conference with 15 points and a record of 4-3-4.

For Orange County, this game will be won or lost on how well midfielder Kyle Scott plays in this matchup. Scott's playmaking abilities, both on the attack and in defense, will make it hard for any team to stop. But if Detroit can slow him down, Le Rouge will have a great chance of coming out on top in this matchup.

These two teams have only faced off once previously. Last season at Keyworth Stadium, Orange County would walk away with a 1-0 victory from a 23rd-minute goal from Milan Iloski.

Detroit City has one game remaining in this four-game road trip. Next Saturday, it will face off against USL Championship newcomer Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Detroit City will return to Keyworth on June 15 for an Eastern Conference battle against Charleston Battery. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.