Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. North Carolina FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC heads out on the road this week to face off against North Carolina FC on Friday night. Kickoff from WakeMed Soccer Park is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge comes into this match off of a 1-0 home loss to Memphis 901 FC. The match was a struggle from start to finish for Detroit City. DCFC controlled possession throughout the game but couldn't find a way past the Memphis backline. The backline for Detroit put up a massive performance in return, but a Memphis goal in the 86th minute sealed the deal and had Memphis walking away with three points.

Detroit's loss drops them into sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Le Rouge has 27 points, tied with Birmingham Legion, who are right above them. In front of Birmingham is Indy Eleven, in fourth place with 31 points, and Tampa Bay Rowdies, in third place with 32 points.

North Carolina FC comes into this match off a 0-0 draw at Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday. Although Sacramento controlled possession throughout the game, North Carolina forced more shots and pressured Sacramento in the midfield. The draw moved North Carolina into the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Sitting on 22 points, North Carolina now sits five points behind Le Rouge.

These two sides have already faced off at Keyworth Stadium this season. In April, DCFC claimed all three points off of an own goal in the 9th minute, giving Detroit a 1-0 victory.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth next weekend to face off against Western Conference foe Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.