Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday to start the final homestand for the regular season, facing off against Eastern Conference rival Indy Eleven. A crucial game for both teams' playoff chase, kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and will broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Detroit City comes into this match off a 2-2 road draw against Charleston Battery last Saturday. After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Stephen Carroll opened the scoring in the 49th minute with a header, but after a red card to Connor Rutz and two Battery goals, Laurent Kissiedou saved the day for Le Rouge with a curling shot outside the box in stoppage time.

On Wednesday, the USL Championship announced that head coach Danny Dichio has been named the Coach of the Month for September. The squad finished the month with a 3-2-0 record with wins against New Mexico United, Louisville City FC, and Monterey Bay FC.

For DCFC, the draw gets them closer to clinching a spot in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs. Le Rouge still sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with 49 points. This weekend, a win or a draw will see Detroit clinch its spot in the playoffs.

Chasing Detroit City in the Eastern Conference standings is Indy Eleven. Indy sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 47 points. Eleven comes into this match off a 1-0 road victory over Loudoun United on Tuesday night. James Musa scored the only goal of the night in the 83rd minute. But for Indy, the win also came with a drawback, as center-back Adrian Diz picked up a red card in the 85th minute, ruling him out for this matchup.

These two sides have already met twice this season, both in Indianapolis. Detroit won 2-1 in the league back in March, as Ali Coote and Maxi Rodriguez led Detroit to a second-half victory. But in the US Open Cup in May, Indy Eleven claimed a 3-0 victory and moved on to the quarterfinals.

Le Rouge's final regular-season match at Keyworth Stadium for the 2024 season kicks off next Saturday against Miami FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.