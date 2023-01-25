Detroit City Distillery Paczki Day Vodka returns this year

(CBS DETROIT) - We all know them, we all -- almost all -- love them. The Paczki is a staple to Detroit and many other parts of the Midwest.

Packzki Day is just around the corner, which means those annual traditions are back. One of the more modern-day traditions is Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Vodka.

"Paczki Day vodka is bigger than us," says Michael Forsyth. The Polish pastry garnered much popularity that it made its way into local spirits.

"Everybody is Polish in Michigan this time of year," Forsyth says.

Forsyth says 80 pounds of paczkis go into one single batch. He wasn't sure exactly how many bottles get made, but one thing he does know is that the community turns out to get their hands on a bottle when Paczki Day approaches.

Forsyth says it started as an experiment for one of their distillers. The first round created was only 20 bottles. He says since then it's been all uphill for many and has become part of the polish tradition we see in Detroit around Paczki Day.

"Gotta get your kielbasa, gotta get your pierogi, you gotta get you paczki, now you gotta get your Paczki Day vodka, that's a fun thing to be a part of," Forsyth said.

Paczki Day Vodka goes on sale online at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.