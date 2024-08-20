Video shows man setting car on fire at Detroit post office

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public after a suspect smashed the window of a car in a post office's parking lot and then set the vehicle on fire last week.

At 1:43 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, the male suspect approached a white 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that was parked in the lot of the U.S. Postal Service office located in the 17300 block of Harper Ave, according to police.

Detroit police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to setting a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of a post office location last week. Detroit Police Department

He threw an object at the front passenger window of the Chevrolet Traverse to break the glass, poured an accelerant inside the vehicle and set it on fire.

Police say that six vehicles were damaged and four were burned in connection to this incident.

The suspect is described as "a heavy-set male" wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up or DetroitRewards.tv.

If contacting DetroitRewards.tv, people should be sure to include case number 2408150196 in their tips.